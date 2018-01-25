By Drew Walker
Scottish Straight kittens look on during a cat exhibition in Bishkek on March 23, 2013.Kittens (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)

Doesn’t this sound like the best job ever? A veteranary clinic in Ireland (!) just posted a wanted-ad for a full-time position to pet & cuddle kittens every day >>>>> details are HERE (click) !

In the job description:

* Are you a crazy cat person & love cats? (YES)
* Does petting cats make you feel warm & fuzzy? (YES)

So what are the odds we can find a vet in Chicagoland to offer up this full-time career …

