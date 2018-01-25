(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Samantha from Berwyn told Stylz and Roman that she likes to play competition darts.
Well, did she hit the bullseye in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- There seems to be a bromance happening between Chris Young and The Rock. They traded compliments on Twitter the other day. What is The Rock’s real name? (Dwayne Johnson)
- Rumor is that Katy Perry is always late for the American Idol tapings but it seems that Lionel Richie and this judge don’t seem to mind. Who is that other judge? (Luke Bryan)
- Maren Morris just got the first #1 song of her career both as a singer and a songwriter. What is the name of that #1 song? (I Could Use A Love Song)
- Lady Antebellum just announced that they’ll be doing a co-headlining tour with this artist this summer. Who is that artist? (Darius Rucker)
- Miley Cyrus just bought a 6,800 square foot home in Nashville. Her Dad, Billy Ray is best known for what 90’s country song? (Achy Breaky Heart)