ID 107399242 © Elena Dzjuba | Dreamstime.com

Nothing can stop the momentum.

Just a few weeks ago, actors and celebrities wore all-black to the Golden Globes as a statement and in solidarity with the ‘Time’s Up’ initiative.

The effort will continue during music’s biggest night, although a bit more subtle.

A group called the Voices in Entertainment, which formed last week, calls on “brothers and sisters in music” to wear white roses to the GRAMMYs as a sign of support.

“As we are inspired by the #timesup campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City to wear a white rose to the ceremony on Sunday, January 28th. We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” Meg Harkins of Roc Nation and Karen Rait of Rhythmic Promotion, Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records wrote.

“Please join us in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward … The world is listening. Wear a white rose,” they added.

The #MeToo movement and #TimesUp supports women in Hollywood and beyond who have been victims of sexual harassment and assault at the hands of powerful men.

Big names like Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper, Dua Lipa, and Rita Ora have also expressed interest and said they planned to wear white roses in solidarity.