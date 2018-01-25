09 June 2016 - Nashville, Tennessee - Craig Morgan. 2016 CMA Music Festival at Music City Center. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Another country star is headed to reality TV! Craig Morgan’s new show, “Morgan Family Strong” will debut in March, and will focus on ALL of the Morgans, including his late song, Jerry Greer.

Jerry passed away in a boating accident back in the summer of 2016, and reports indicate that the show will follow Craig, Karen (his wife), Alexandra (daughter), Kyle (son), and Wyatt (son), as they cope with the loss.

The show will also reportedly include the launch of the family’s “Morgan Farms.”

