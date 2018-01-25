ID 54184002 © Arinahabich08 | Dreamstime.com

Nothing goes hand-in-hand with a good song quite like a great cocktail, especially when you’re celebrating! Which you’ll be doing a lot of on January 28th!

As the biggest names in music head to Madison Square Garden for the Grammy awards, we’ll be chilling at home, rooting for our faves.

If you’re throwing an award-show party, invite some friends over and offer up drinks based on the “Best Country Song” nominations.

Cheers to music!

Which will you pick?

Better Man – Little Big Town

You won’t be thinking of any man when you’re drinking the “Better Man” cocktail, otherwise known as the Heads or Tails.

Here’s What You’ll Need

45ml Black & White whiskey

30ml Chenin blanc

Top Sprite or Cranberry juice

Get the recipe HERE!

Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

The biggest song of the summer obviously deserves something flirty and fun like the Alabama Slammer.

Here’s What You’ll Need

1 oz Southern Comfort

1 oz Sloe gin

1 oz Amaretto

2 oz Orange juice

Get the full recipe HERE!

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Anytime we think of Chris Stapleton, we think of the wild west. don’t ask us why. Just sip on the Wild Wild West Cocktail and root for your boy!

Here’s What You’ll Need

1 1/2 ounces whiskey

1-ounce peach schnapps

2 ounces cranberry juice

Grab the recipe HERE!

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Drinkin? Not a problem, especially with this refreshing Cowboy Cocktail. Just be careful, one too many and you’ll be feelin’ it!

Here’s What You’ll Need

3 fresh mint leaves

Crushed ice

1/2 lime, juiced

1 shot tequila blanco

1 bottle beer (recommended: Corona)

Fresh mint sprig, for garnish

Get the recipe right HERE!

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

You may not want a heart, but you do want this “Tin Man” drink!

Here’s What You’ll Need

30ml spiced rum

70ml blended tinned boysenberries

90ml apple juice

Dash Angostura bitters

You can make this with the recipe HERE!