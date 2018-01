It’s almost as if this collaboration was… meant to be.

Bebe Rexha was a musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and she brought along the guys of Florida Georgia Line to perform their hit single “Meant to Be.”

The song is currently #1 for eight consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, with Bebe being the first woman to debut at the top!

Check out their incredible performance in the player above!