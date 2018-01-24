(L-R) Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley attend the NBCUniversal Press Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, NY, on March 2, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The Pearsons are taking over Chicago!

ReedPOP just announced that Milo Ventimiglia (who makes us cry every week as Jack Pearson) and Justin Hartley (who plays Jack’s son Kevin Pearson) will be attending the 2018 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

The announcement comes on the heels of last night’s devastating episode of This Is Us, which finally revealed Jack’s cause of death in the most heartbreaking way. [No spoilers, but please, have tissues handy if you’re going to be watching!] We’ll find out the full gory details in the special episode airing right after the Super Bowl!

I mean, it was so traumatic, Sterling Brown took to Twitter to ask fans if they were genuinely okay. (NO, WE’RE NOT!)

Genuinely asking. Are you okay??? #ThisIsUs — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) January 24, 2018

The duo will continue to make fans ugly cry during their joint panel titled ‘THIS IS: Milo Ventimiglia & Justin Hartley’ where they’ll tackle everything from the major death to their favorite moments on set.

Ventimiglia will also address fans about his other notable role as Jess on Gilmore Girls. (Please let there be another season!)

The father-son duo will be at C2E2 on both days — Saturday (April 7) and Sunday (April 8) — and fans will be able to purchase autograph and photo-op tickets. This is your chance to make your friends super jealous!

In addition to the This Is Us actors, the ninth C2E2, which runs from April 6th through 8th at the McCormick Place in Chicago, will include Divergent author Veronica Roth; Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War), Mark Sheppard (Supernatural, Firefly, Battlestar Galactica, Doctor Who)and Lennie James (The Walking Dead); as well as expansive list of comic book talent such as: Caity Lotz (BKF DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and The Flash); Brandon Routh (BKF DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Superman Returns and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), Dominic Purcell (BKF DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Prison Break). Tom King (The Vision, Marvel Comics; The Sheriff of Babylon and Batman, DC Comics) and Adam Hughes (Betty & Veronica; Catwoman).

