Roman’s College of Country Knowledge headed out to the South Suburbs this morning!
Roman battled Jeannie from Mokena this morning to see who knew more about country music!
Todays Questions and Answers:
- This singer, who has had hits with songs like “Wagon Wheel” and “For The First Time, says he still hangs out with his friends from high school because they keep him grounded. Who is he? (Darius Rucker)
- Russell Dickerson graduated from Nashville’s Belmont University in 2011. Both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley graduated from that same school the year before. What group do Hubbard and Kelley make up? (Florida Georgia Line)
- American Idol producers say they won’t be airing the bad auditions on the reboot of the singing competition show. Other than Luke Bryan…who are the other two judges on the show? (Katy Perry and Lionel Richie)
- Big and Rich have launched their own casino style smartphone game. Big and Rich is made up of Big Kenny and…….WHO? (John Rich)
- Kid Rock recently donated $50 Grand to a couple of Food Banks in Western Michigan and Middle Tennessee. What Baywatch TV star was Kid Rock married to between 2006 and 2008? (Pamela Anderson)