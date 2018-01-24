Filed Under:Cubs, javy baez
Oct 18, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning in game four of the 2017 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Baby Baez is on the way!

Cubs infielder Javy Baez took to social media to announce that he’s expecting a baby with girlfriend Irmarie Marquez.

In the picture, Baez and Marquez are holding up a mini-Cubs jersey with the name “Baez” and #9 on the back.

The expectant parents are asking fans to guess if it will be a baby or girl.

 

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

