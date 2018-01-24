Netflix just announced what’s coming and leaving this February.

Since the streaming service knows you don’t do much in the winter except binge-watch shows and movies, they’re offering a pretty robust variety of classics and originals.

In anticipation of the all-female Ocean’s 8 release, Netflix is bringing Ocean’s Eleven through Thirteen!

All the American Pie movies will be available starting the first, as well as Kill Bill Vol 1 and Vol 2.

Some classic romcom’s like Meet the Parent’s and Meet the Fockers will be available for Valentine’s Day viewing, along with fairytale classic Ella Enchanted.

Check out the full list below!

Available 2/1/18

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Available 2/2/18

Altered Carbon: Season 1

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1

On Body and Soul

Available 2/6/18

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Valor: Season 1

Available 2/7/18

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1

Available 2/8/18

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available 2/9/18

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

Seeing Allred

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

When We First Met

Available 2/14/18

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2

Love Per Square Foot

Available 2/15/18

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1

Available 2/16/18

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1

Irreplaceable You

First Team: Juventus: Season 1

Available 2/17/18

Blood Money

Available 2/18/18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Available 2/19/18

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist

Available 2/20/18

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2

Available 2/21/18

Forgotten

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Available 2/22/18

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Available 2/23/18

Marseille: Season 2

Mute

Seven Seconds: Season 1

Ugly Delicious: Season 1

Available 2/24/18

Jeepers Creepers 3

Available 2/26/18

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

Available 2/27/18

Derren Brown: The Push

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish