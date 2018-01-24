Netflix just announced what’s coming and leaving this February.
Since the streaming service knows you don’t do much in the winter except binge-watch shows and movies, they’re offering a pretty robust variety of classics and originals.
In anticipation of the all-female Ocean’s 8 release, Netflix is bringing Ocean’s Eleven through Thirteen!
All the American Pie movies will be available starting the first, as well as Kill Bill Vol 1 and Vol 2.
Some classic romcom’s like Meet the Parent’s and Meet the Fockers will be available for Valentine’s Day viewing, along with fairytale classic Ella Enchanted.
Check out the full list below!
Available 2/1/18
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Available 2/2/18
Altered Carbon: Season 1
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
On Body and Soul
Available 2/6/18
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
Valor: Season 1
Available 2/7/18
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1
Available 2/8/18
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Available 2/9/18
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
Seeing Allred
The Ritual
The Trader (Sovdagari)
When We First Met
Available 2/14/18
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
Love Per Square Foot
Available 2/15/18
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1
Available 2/16/18
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1
Irreplaceable You
First Team: Juventus: Season 1
Available 2/17/18
Blood Money
Available 2/18/18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Available 2/19/18
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist
Available 2/20/18
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2
Available 2/21/18
Forgotten
Lincoln
The Bachelors
Available 2/22/18
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Available 2/23/18
Marseille: Season 2
Mute
Seven Seconds: Season 1
Ugly Delicious: Season 1
Available 2/24/18
Jeepers Creepers 3
Available 2/26/18
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
Available 2/27/18
Derren Brown: The Push
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish