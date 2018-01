(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

So can the guys from LANCO make even the most mundane instructions sound cool?

Stylz and Roman debuted “Sing On The Spot” this morning where they ask artists to sing direction, recipes or just about whatever!

In the debut episode, LANCO sang about how to make Jello-O shots!

The results were hilarious…..and don’t miss the LANCO’s mouth trumpet!