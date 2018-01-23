By Drew Walker
Filed Under:beer, booze, Indiana House, Indiana Senate, Liquor, Sunday sales, Wine
(Photo: Old Style Beer's Chicago Pizza Summit)

Having grown up in NWI, I know the frustration on football Sundays … you can’t buy booze anywhere!

Moving to Chicago in 1998, I still remember seeing the beer store open at Diversey / Pine Grove and thinking something was wrong. I had no idea that was an #IndianaOnly rule …

Fast forward to January 2018. The Indiana Senate voted 39-10 yesterday to approve Sunday sales from 12n-8p. If the House votes in a similar fashion … BINGO!

Who’s. Excited. Now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live