June 17, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Recording artist Dierks Bentley performs at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK
There is NOTHING better than a one on one conversation with your favorite artist, and Dierks Bentley fans… it’s HAPPENING!
Dierks has set up a “mountain line” playing off of his upcoming album, “The Mountain,” and his next (massive) “Mountain High Tour.”
AND NOW HE’s CALLING US BACK!!!
What would you say to Dierks??
