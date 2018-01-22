21 January 2018 - Los Angeles, California - Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Arrivals held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: AdMedia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are Hollywood’s power couple, but will they take their chemistry on-screen?

Unfortunately, it isn’t in the plans.

At last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards Kidman, who won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries, denied that her hubby would act alongside her… not even on the hit Big Little Lies.

“Any chance I can, I will acknowledge what he does because he really is so kind, and I don’t think that having a cameo on one of my projects would interest him, to be honest,” she told reporters. “I sleep with him!”

Well, we figured that much.

But if Urban was interested in kickstarting his acting career, the series would really be the ideal place.

Along with Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon, are working on the second season of the TV series, which is currently sweeping nominations at various award shows.

***SPOILERS AHEAD – STOP READING IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE SERIES YET***

According to TV Line, Alexander Skarsgard will also return in some capacity.

Given that his character is no longer among the living, we expect he’ll return in flashbacks.

But hey, that also makes room for a new man for Kidman’s character Celeste Wright so Urban, you may want to reconsider!