US*99 presents an exclusive new event series called the US*99 First Listen concert!

Our first show of 2018 is with Lanco! Lanco’s debut album ‘Hallelujah Nights,’ with the number 1 single ‘Greatest love Story,’ is available now. Buy the album here and you will receive a download of the album (within 1-2 weeks after purchase), PLUS a ticket for the US*99 First Listen concert with Lanco on Wednesday, February 21st at Joe’s Bar in Chicago.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. It’s only $15 and you get the new album and a ticket to the show!

About Lanco: One singer might be a force, but five is a family. It’s impossible to deny: there’s just something about the power of a band, where songs form a bond thicker than blood. Which speaks to so many different corners of the music lover’s heart. That experience is at the core of LANCO – singer and lyricist Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin (bass guitar), Jared Hampton (keyboards), Tripp Howell (drums) and Eric Steedly (guitar) – and their version of modern country that’s fit for arenas but sounds equally sweet on the jukebox of a local honkytonk. It’s a collective effort from five artists with solid southern roots that rocks and twangs equally, making songs like ‘Greatest Love Story,’ their newest single, resonate like few others: one part classic, one part cutting edge and completely honest.

SPONSORED BY BLUE CHIP CASINO, HOTEL AND SPA IN MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA AND BUDWEISER