Fun fact of the day: Super Bowl is the second largest day for food consumption – Thanksgiving is first obviously.

The game goes hand in hand with some DELICIOUS food that may or may not be good for you. (WHO CARES RIGHT?)

So how much food is actually consumed during the big game?

more than 1.3 billion wings or 4 per person

57% of those eating wings will dip them in ranch

35% will dip them in bleu cheese.

Pizza Hut expects to sell more than 2 million pizzas

Dominos expects to sell 12 million slices

14 million hamburgers will be devoured

Super Bowl is second-biggest grilling weekend of the year surprisingly–the 4th of July is first

51.7 million cases of beer will be bought costing about 10.8 billion dollars

The US Calorie Control Council and Snack Food Association believes an average fan will consume 1,200 calories and 50 grams of fat

Including drinks, a total of 2,400 calories will be consumed

Americans will consume 8 million pounds of guacamole

People will spend about 2.37 million dollars on Soda for Sunday

6% of Americans will call in sick (but not from the food) 🙂

Are you contributing to any of these stats?

What’s your GO-TO Super Bowl Sunday dish?

