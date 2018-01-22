ID 66169650 © Steven Cukrov | Dreamstime.com
Fun fact of the day: Super Bowl is the second largest day for food consumption – Thanksgiving is first obviously.
The game goes hand in hand with some DELICIOUS food that may or may not be good for you. (WHO CARES RIGHT?)
So how much food is actually consumed during the big game?
- more than 1.3 billion wings or 4 per person
- 57% of those eating wings will dip them in ranch
- 35% will dip them in bleu cheese.
- Pizza Hut expects to sell more than 2 million pizzas
- Dominos expects to sell 12 million slices
- 14 million hamburgers will be devoured
- Super Bowl is second-biggest grilling weekend of the year surprisingly–the 4th of July is first
- 51.7 million cases of beer will be bought costing about 10.8 billion dollars
- The US Calorie Control Council and Snack Food Association believes an average fan will consume 1,200 calories and 50 grams of fat
- Including drinks, a total of 2,400 calories will be consumed
- Americans will consume 8 million pounds of guacamole
- People will spend about 2.37 million dollars on Soda for Sunday
- 6% of Americans will call in sick (but not from the food) 🙂
Are you contributing to any of these stats?
What’s your GO-TO Super Bowl Sunday dish?
