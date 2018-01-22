Feb 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Luke Bryan with a football during the Super Bowl LI pregame show press conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from Shania Twain’s Super Bowl XXXVII’s halftime show in 2003, which also included No Doubt and Sting, country music doesn’t get much airtime at the Big Game.

The last time a halftime show was all country, it was Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994 and Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and the Judds performed.

Sure, various artists have sung the anthem since then, but wouldn’t it be great to have a country star headline the show?

Here are a few artists we’d love to see in play next year:

1. Thomas Rhett & Sam Hunt – Arguably, two of the biggest names in country music. Their songs transcend the country genre so it wouldn’t be too much of a deviation from the usual rock/pop sounds fans are used to hearing. Hunt, after all, had the biggest song on both country and pop radio in 2017… that has to mean something, right? Plus, fans would love to see these two perform together for the first time!

2. Blake Shelton – The Sexiest Man in the World? The Super Bowl should be honored to have him play some of his greatest hits, including those from his very first album in 2001. Maybe he could team up with girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt for a performance that would be talked about for weeks after! The last time Shelton appeared at the Super Bowl in 2012, it was to perform “America the Beautiful” with his then-wife and fellow country artist Miranda Lambert.

3. Chris Stapleton – I actually wouldn’t mind seeing Chris Stapleton join Justin Timberlake for this year’s halftime show. Stapleton, despite being extremely talented, is a breakout star, which would make it difficult for him to headline his own show. Yet his charisma and sounds would be a perfect choice, especially since he’s collaborating with the former-NSYNC’er on his new album! (Read more about that HERE!)

4. Luke Bryan – Bryan would have all of America, including the country girls, shakin’ it! In 2016, Lady Gaga sang the Super Bowl anthem and returned for her 13-minute halftime show performance the next year. Bryan already proved himself by singing the anthem in 2017 so how about that headlining spot guys?

5. Keith Urban – In 2011, the established country-star rocked the Super Bowl XLV pre-game show with Maroon 5. Maybe after his upcoming Graffiti U record, he’ll be included in the talks for next year’s artist?

6. Garth Brooks – Garth Brooks sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 and it wasn’t without some drama. Brooks wanted to show a video for his song “We Shall Be Free,” which was a response to the Rodney King riots and featured clips of the Ku Klux Klan, cross burnings, etc. NBC refused to air the video, so Brooks left the stadium. Negotiations were in motion and even Jon Bon Jovi was brought in as a possible substitute. Eventually, Brooks won and for the first time in NFL history, the beginning of the game was delayed for the music video. He then performed, but not before permanently altering the experience for artists after him; the NFL now makes it a requirement for all performers to pre-record their singing. After all that, it would only be fair to bring Brooks back for a halftime show.

7. Carrie Underwood – When you think of Carrie Underwood a few things come to mind: American Idol, NHL star Mike Fisher, and Monday Night Football. Her name is already synonymous with football; She even wrote a new anthem for the Super Bowl this year called “The Champion,” which will open the Big Game. She also sang the National Anthem before kickoff at Super Bowl XLIV in 2010. With all this in mind, Underwood is the perfect country candidate for her very own live show performance!

8. Tim & Faith – Country’s golden couple would bring so much love and talent to the stage given the opportunity. And it’s not like Faith Hill is a stranger to the stage — she sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 and performed “America the Beautiful” at 2009’s Super Bowl XLIII. Give the girl and her hubby a headlining moment!