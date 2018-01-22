Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood has shared a sweet moment of her husband, retired professional hockey player Mike Fisher, reading to their 2-year-old song, Isaiah.

In the Instagram video, Fisher is reading a book about Noah’s ark, with young Isaiah correctly identifying the animals in the picture.

“Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts,” the country star captioned the clip.

