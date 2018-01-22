Photo by: Kimmie Caruba
Many country artists create more than music and it’s time we add Brad Paisley to that list (if he wasn’t included already.)
Brad shared with fans Monday evening that Bridgestone Arena had invited him & an artist to graffiti a wall within the building!! Brad will of course be returning to Bridgestone Arena in April for his Weekend Warrior Tour!
We gotta say, the time-lapse is pretty cool!
The finished product is incredible!
