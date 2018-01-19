Filed Under:McDonalds, Vegan
Vegans can now enjoy McDonald’s as much as meat-loving folks.

The chain finally introduced a plant-based burger to its menu.

Unfortunately, the McVegan — because what else could they possibly call it? — is only be available in Scandinavia, for now.

The burger, made with soya protein, also has a gluten-free bun and vegan mayonnaise dubbed a “special sauce.”

The best part? Customers are praising the burger for its impeccable taste.

With veganism on the rise, thanks in part to Veganuary, the burger should make it’s way to the UK soon and hopefully, to the US.

Hopefully, they’ll expand their menu to feature more health-conscious items, which will also include several options for vegans!

