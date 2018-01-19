(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)
Kristie from Lowell, Indiana was pretty confident that she could take down Roman in the College of Country Knowledge this morning.
Did her prediction come true?
Get your chance by emailing Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Willie Nelson had to cancel some recent shows because of health issues. What recreational drug is Nelson known for partaking in? (Marijuana)
- This country singer will be featured on Justin Timberlake’s new album “Man of The Woods.” Who is he? (Chris Stapleton)
- Last year, this artist picked up a Grammy for “My Church.” This year she’s up for the Best Solo Country Performance Grammy for “I Could Use A Love Song.” Who is she? (Karen Morris)
- Sugarland, Frankie Ballard and Lindsey Ell are playing Ravinia this coming August. Where is Ravinia located? (Highland Park)
- This group performed the National Anthem at the College Football National Championship Game recently. What group is it? (Zac Brown Band)