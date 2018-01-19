Their names may not be household names just yet, but you’ll definitely remember them after this.

Twenty-three of country music’s rising female singers banded together in support of the “Time’s Up” movement.

Kalie Shorr, Tasji Bachman, Chloe Gilligan, Savannah Keyes, Mignon, Gracie Schram, Tiera, Jenna Paulette, Emma White, Jordyn Mallory, Emma Lynn White, Regan Stewart, Kim Paige, Jenna McDaniel, Madison Kozak, Jenny Ray, Tenille Arts, Tristan McIntosh, Tia Scola, Alexis Gomez, Candi Carpenter, Trannie Stevens, Lena Stone.

These are the women that came out in support of the movement against the mistreatment of women in society, which was echoed at the Golden Globes in light of all the recent sexual assault accusations stemming from women in Hollywood.

All the proceeds earned during the awards show benefitted Time’s Up, a legal defense set up to support victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Female singer Kalie Shorr, an original member of Song Suffragettes, co-wrote the song after she says she “felt the weight of it all during those moments.”

“Now the way it is / Becomes the way it was / Yeah you’ll always lose if you’re fighting love / Say good things come to those that wait / But we’ve waited long enough / Our time is here, our time is now, our time has come / And your time is up,” the ladies sing in the chorus.

“I have been so inspired by this whole reckoning that’s been happening and it just felt so obvious to connect that to what we do at Song Suffragettes,” Shorr added.

In the video, the ladies are all donning black and standing up for those who don’t have a voice.