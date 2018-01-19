Bachelor runner up, Luke Pell is coming to Chicago April 6th. Luke is one of country’s rising stars and will be performing songs off his new EP like ‘Pretty Close’ don’t miss your chance to see him while he is in town!

Logan Mize is an established country singer from Kansas. You may recognize him from several of his EP’s titled, ‘Can’t Get Away From A Good Time’ and ‘What I Love About You’.

The contest begins on Friday January 19th and ends on Friday February 9th. Ten (10) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 2/9 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail $60.