Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton skipped out on winter by jetting off to sun-filled Mexico where they casually strolled on the beaches of Playa del Carmen looking smokin’ hot.

They seemed to be enjoying themselves, each other and everything about their little getaway.

Here are pictures as proof:

Then, things took a turn for the better when they spotted a fellow country star, Luke Bryan.

He too escaped winter for warmer weather and was strolling the beach.

When Shelton and Bryan saw each other, Stefani was immediately removed from the picture.

(Alright, not completely, but they shared a few kisses.)