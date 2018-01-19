Filed Under:Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini
Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Anthony Donatelli

Kelsea Ballerini has shared a pretty amazing throwback photo.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Share Tropical Honeymoon Photos

The 24-year old singer shared a shot of herself meeting Keith Urban as a fan, just a day after Urban announced the two would be going on tour together.

“I wish I could go back and tell my 14 year old self that 10 years later I would spend my summer touring with the person who’s songs led me to Nashville,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram.

Check out the sweet photo below.

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live