(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

Do you know your Duncan’s (or is it Dunkin?)

Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks is holding his annual Keith Relief fundraiser at Joe’s Bar on Weed Street on Monday, February 26th.

That fundraiser features a performance by LOCASH!

Stylz and Roman decided to play a game called Duncan or Duncan this morning to see if people could figure out if the fact was about our favorite Blackhawks player DUNCAN KEITH or our favorite place for donuts and coffee….DUNKIN DONUTS!