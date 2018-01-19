10 June 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Cassadee Pope. 2017 CMA Music Festival Nightly Concert held at Nissan Stadium. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Cassadee Pope, but she’s back now with an AMAZING cover of Niall Horan’s hit, “Slow Hands.”

Many are noting that it’s the first time we’ve heard a woman sing it, and we’ve gotta say — it’s truly a beautiful cover.