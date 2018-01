(Photo credit: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)

Darius Rucker just announced a co-headlining tour this summer with Lady Antebellum.

So, in honor of that Darius was part of this morning’s 15 Second Frenzy!

We asked him to name as many types of fish that he could with in 15 seconds!

Why?

Well, because he used to be part of Hootie and the BlowFISH. Get it?

Was Lisa from Romeoville able to come up with more?