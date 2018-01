(Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Sometimes what sounds cool when you’re young isn’t nearly as cool when you get older.

Case in point, screen names and email addresses!

Roman met a girl at the Bulls game whose social media could be taken as “Steph’s A Dude.”

Oops!

She wasn’t the only one with a goofy screen name or email either!

Check out what these Stylz and Roman listeners had!