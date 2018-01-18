Filed Under:ammunition, Backstreet Boys, Fire, Florida Georgia Line, gary levox, God Your Momma and Me, hunting, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Luke Bryan, Merl Streep, red carpet, Road Less Traveled, Tour Bus, Travis Tritt, What Makes You Country
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lisa from Orland Park is hoping to beat Roman, grab $100 bucks and buy her hubby an awesome birthday present.

There’s only one thing standing in her way…..and that’s actually beating Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!

Email Mornings@US99.com if you want to play!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. This singer is known for songs like “The Road Less Traveled.” Who is she? (Lauren Alaina)
  2. Florida Georgia Line seems to have collaborated with everyone lately.  Who did they work with on the song “God, Your Momma and Me”? (Backstreet Boys)
  3. Gary Levox’s tour bus recently caught fire.  Thankfully the ammunition they had on board for an upcoming hunting trip didn’t catch fire.  What group is Levox a part of? (Rascal Flatts)
  4. This singer, who released the album “What Makes You Country” in December, started his career writing songs for artists like Travis Tritt and Billy Currington.  Who is he? (Luke Bryan)
  5. Kelly Clarkson freaked out when she met this actress for the first time on the Red Carpet of the Golden Globes.  What actress was it? (Meryl Streep)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live