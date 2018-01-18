(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Lisa from Orland Park is hoping to beat Roman, grab $100 bucks and buy her hubby an awesome birthday present.
There’s only one thing standing in her way…..and that’s actually beating Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!
Email Mornings@US99.com if you want to play!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This singer is known for songs like “The Road Less Traveled.” Who is she? (Lauren Alaina)
- Florida Georgia Line seems to have collaborated with everyone lately. Who did they work with on the song “God, Your Momma and Me”? (Backstreet Boys)
- Gary Levox’s tour bus recently caught fire. Thankfully the ammunition they had on board for an upcoming hunting trip didn’t catch fire. What group is Levox a part of? (Rascal Flatts)
- This singer, who released the album “What Makes You Country” in December, started his career writing songs for artists like Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. Who is he? (Luke Bryan)
- Kelly Clarkson freaked out when she met this actress for the first time on the Red Carpet of the Golden Globes. What actress was it? (Meryl Streep)