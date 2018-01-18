The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation is holding an annual charity concert benefitting Keith Relief on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018!

The event will take place at Joe’s Bar on Weed Street (940 W. Weed St., Chicago) and will feature a performance from LOCASH!

All proceeds will benefit Keith Relief and Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

The event will include a VIP reception prior to the concert from 7:00-8:00 p.m. with many current Blackhawks players in attendance. LOCASH, known for their hit singles “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody” and “Ring on Every Finger,” will perform from 9:00-10:30 p.m.

A silent auction will be open throughout the event, in addition to a live auction prior to the concert.

General admission ($80 each) and VIP tickets ($275 each) will be available TOMORROW at 10am (Friday, Jan. 19).

Click HERE to buy them!