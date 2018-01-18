Sep 10, 2016; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Kip Moore performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

It happens to all of us from time to time — we get stuck. It just feels like something is off, something is missing… you want to chase your dreams but there’s just something holding you back.

Until you realize there really isn’t. Sometimes you need a push in the right direction, a new perspective, an inspiration.

Kip Moore delivered that to all of us in a raw Instagram post. Thank you Kip, this was much needed.

“I don’t buy into the bullshit societal pressures of what success is and means that most people do. The only pressure I feel is that time clock ticking away and that voice telling me to GO. Everyday, get your ass up and pursue what you love and who you love passionately.

I’m not trying to preach to anyone. I have empathy for anyone feeling stuck. I left home when I was 18. For the next decade, I scraped by financially and mentally every week, as I was working towards a dream. I went an entire winter with no heat in Nashville, because I couldn’t afford that bill. I’ve worked every odd job you can think of; Sold phones out of a radio shack, (boy did I hate that one) laid sod in the south ga heat, maintenance on a golf course, bartended, waited tables, worked a kids summer camp, stocked dollar general shelves, worked retail, was a PA on different music sets, helped school teachers in their classrooms, etc… At every one of these stops I questioned myself, but it was knowing that I was working towards a dream that kept my blood pumping and my spirit alive.

I constantly hear excuses from people when I ask them, “Why don’t you go and do the things you speak so passionately about? I realize so many people have complications on so many different levels and I have so much empathy for that kind of thing, but for those that CAN do something about it, It’s always the same, “Oh, I wish I could do that.” or “Maybe one of these days.” Well this life goes quick, and we only get one chance at this thing. Once the book is closed it’s simply closed. There is no time like the present to start pursuing your passions, and doing something everyday that gets you closer to a goal. Whether its a new career, going on a trip with your buds, asking out the girl or guy you have been scared to talk to, getting concert tics, etc… GET BUSY LIVING NOW, because you never know when it can all be taken away.

#LastShot… Coming Soon”