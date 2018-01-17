Filed Under:American Idol, Angels Among Us, Break Up In A Small Town, College Football, Diamond, Fearless, Georgia, Jason Aldean, Northbrook, Rascal Flatts, Sam Hunt, Scotty McCreery, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Taylor Swift
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Sam Hunt. Jason Aldean. Rascal Flatts. Taylor Swift. American Idol.

Did Mary Jo from Northbrook study up enough on these topics so she could graduate from Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning?

Can you pass the test? Email Mornings@US99.com.

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. This singer knows a lot about breaking up in a small town, because he wrote a song about it.  Who is he? (Sam Hunt)
  2. What is Jason Aldean’s favorite college football team? (Georgia)
  3. Name one of the members of Rascal Flatts. (Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney)
  4. This singer’s album “Fearless” has just been certified diamond.  Whose album is it? (Taylor Swift)
  5. Scotty McCreery is working on a song called “Angels Among Us” that will benefit St. Jude.  What reality show singing competition did he win? (American Idol)
