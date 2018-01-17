Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
There is new Keith Urban music on the horizon.
The Australian country star has shared a snippet of his upcoming single, “Parallel Line,” on social media.
The teaser was revealed via Twitter, with a release date of this Friday, Jan. 19.
“Parallel Line” will follow Urban’s most recent single, “Female,” which was inspired by Harvey Weinstein and the ensuing #MeToo campaign.
Check out the sample of Keith Urban’s “Parallel Line” below.
#ParallelLine • 1.19.18 https://t.co/QQGUmxIX4e—
Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 17, 2018