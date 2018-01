(Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Parents like to do things for their kids, even when those kids are grown adults.

Stylz still “shops” at his parents house. Roman’s Mom is always running errands for him.

Sure, we should be doing these things ourselves, but if our parents want to, it’d be rude not to let them right? ┬áLOL!

Check out what these 20-something Stylz and Roman listeners are still letting their parents do for them…