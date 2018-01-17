Filed Under:Music City

If you loved Laguna Beach, Adam DiVello hopes that you’ll love his latest guilty pleasure, Music City.

Similar to the MTV hit, Music City is described as an “unscripted reality show” that will follow several rising artists living out their dreams in Nashville and showcasing how they balance their careers and love lives.

We welcome all the fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills that are now our target audience into the world of Music City and CMT as a whole,” Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land revealed.

The series will debut on CMT in March and will hopefully fill the Nashville void.

Meet the cast HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live