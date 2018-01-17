If you loved Laguna Beach, Adam DiVello hopes that you’ll love his latest guilty pleasure, Music City.

Similar to the MTV hit, Music City is described as an “unscripted reality show” that will follow several rising artists living out their dreams in Nashville and showcasing how they balance their careers and love lives.

We welcome all the fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills that are now our target audience into the world of Music City and CMT as a whole,” Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land revealed.

The series will debut on CMT in March and will hopefully fill the Nashville void.

