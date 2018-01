Chris Young is coming to the Sears Centre this Saturday with special guest Kane Brown & LANco! US*99 has your last chance to get tickets before the big concert! Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets!

Contest begins on 1/17/18 at 9:30 am CT and ends on 1/19/18 at 10:00 am CT. A total of twenty five (25) winners will be selected. The chances of winning depend on the number of entries. Each winner will receive a pair of tickets to the Chris Young concert on 1/20/18. ARV is $60