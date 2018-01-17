By Drew Walker
Filed Under:Amazon, delivery service, gifts, Oreos, peanut butter oreos, Recipes, subscription service

Do you love Oreos? Would you like them delivered to your house? On a regular basis?

Amazon just created their new monthly Cookie Club. For $20 a month, you get a a gift box with two Oreo flavors, a one-of-a-kind Oreo inspired gift plus a recipe card too. Every month, you’ll get to try new Oreo innovations and the classics you love.

In the January box: cinnamon Oreo cookies, Oreo chocolate hazelnut cookies, Oreo hot cocoa mix, Oreo socks plus a recipe for a cinnamon Oreo mug cake!

Birthday gift? Anniversary? Valentine’s Day? So many possibilities!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live