Do you love Oreos? Would you like them delivered to your house? On a regular basis?

Amazon just created their new monthly Cookie Club. For $20 a month, you get a a gift box with two Oreo flavors, a one-of-a-kind Oreo inspired gift plus a recipe card too. Every month, you’ll get to try new Oreo innovations and the classics you love.

In the January box: cinnamon Oreo cookies, Oreo chocolate hazelnut cookies, Oreo hot cocoa mix, Oreo socks plus a recipe for a cinnamon Oreo mug cake!

Birthday gift? Anniversary? Valentine’s Day? So many possibilities!