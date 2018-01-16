Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today
A winter storm is hitting Tennesse (just like it’s hitting Chicago), but one little person doesn’t seem to be phased — Thomas Rhett’s daughter Ada James.
Ada showed off her latest “snowbunny” outfit on mom, Lauren’s, Instagram post.
This isn’t the first time the doting parents have posted pics of little Ada enjoying the outdoors; there have been several photos of her in adorable winter gear, which, let’s face it, we’re envious of.
We wonder if Willa Gray is enjoying the snow just as much as her sister or if she’s sitting at home by the fire just like we are!