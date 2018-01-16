Filed Under:Ada James, Thomas Rhett
A winter storm is hitting Tennesse (just like it’s hitting Chicago), but one little person doesn’t seem to be phased — Thomas Rhett’s daughter Ada James.

Ada showed off her latest “snowbunny” outfit on mom, Lauren’s, Instagram post.

look at this little snow bunny ❄️🐰💜

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

This isn’t the first time the doting parents have posted pics of little Ada enjoying the outdoors; there have been several photos of her in adorable winter gear, which, let’s face it, we’re envious of.

😩

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

We wonder if Willa Gray is enjoying the snow just as much as her sister or if she’s sitting at home by the fire just like we are!

