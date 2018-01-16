Photo: Dreamstime

You know when you’re enjoying an adult beverage but your hands are cold, or maybe you need your hands for something else but obviously want to bring your drink with you? Well, your dilemma has been solved by PBR.

The Sixer Jacket won’t only hold your beverage, it will hold your current drink AND your second, third, fourth…

Yep. Complete with a “stay up koozie pocket.” Did we mention that there are “cooler” pockets that also have elastic to keep your drink from getting shaken up? Mhmm. They’ve thought of everything.