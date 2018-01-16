Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images/FOX.
Roman’s current record in the College of Country Knowledge is 268 and 24.
Stephanie from Carol Stream studied up and thought she was up to the challenge this morning.
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Country singer Jamie Lynn Spears announced that she’s expecting her second child. Who is Spears’ famous sister? (Britney Spears)
- This singer has had over 20 number one hits, including “American Honky-Tonk Bar Association”, “Thunder Rolls” and “Ask Me How I Know.” What singer is it? (Garth Brooks)
- Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini ended their wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a shot of this type of alcohol. What was it? (Tequila)
- Florida Georgia Line’s song “Meant to Be” is topping the country charts. What pop singer is featured on that song? (Bebe Rexha)
- Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet will have their own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame soon. What group do these four make up? (Little Big Town)