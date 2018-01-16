By Kimmie Caruba
KRT ENTERTAINMENT STORY SLUGGED: MUS-GUITARPICKS KRT PHOTO BY MARY SCHROEDER/DETROIT FREE PRESS (May 12) This guitar pick from Johnny Cash is among the collection of Phil Gajewski of Ferndale, Michigan. (Photo by gsb) 2005

It seems like it’s been AGES since “Walk The Line,” but we finally have a new film focusing on the legendary Johnny Cash on the way!

According to reports in The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be released as a documentary that will use his set list from his Folsom Prison concert. (We know, YES!!!!)

Other details are still coming out, but the point is…. a Johnny Cash Documentary is on the way!!

More.

