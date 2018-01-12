Photo: Danny Clinch

JUST ANNOUNCED: Zac Brown Band is playing TWO shows at Alpine Valley Music Theatre this summer!

Saturday and Sunday, August 11th & 12th!

Tickets aren’t on sale yet (next Friday at 10a), but you win them FIRST all next week at 7a / 10a / 12n / 2p / 4p / 5p … but there’s more. Every winner qualifies for the grand prize >>>>>>>

A 4-night all-inclusive concert vacation for two to the “Zac Brown Band Castaway with Southern Ground” at Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico, March 16-20 !!!

#ListenToWin