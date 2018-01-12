07 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Scotty McCreery. 2017 BMI Country Awards held at BMI Music Row Headquarters. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Scotty McCreery delighted fans Thursday night when he hinted that he was about to drop new music, and boy did he deliver!

The track is off of his upcoming album, “Seasons Change,” and as you know, he recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi. The two have known each other since grade school, and a love like that is extra special. His feelings for his soon to be wife inspired the song, “Wherever You Are.” Prepare to get in your feelings!

With Scotty traveling & performing, and Gabi working, obviously the two have spent a good deal of time apart, but this song just goes to show how much stronger it made the two of them.