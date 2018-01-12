(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for dcp)
Rhonda from Joliet is hoping to head into the weekend with a victory over Roman in the College of Country Knowledge.
Was she successful or did she fail out this morning?
Wanna play? Email Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This singer’s “What Makes You Country” album debuted at #1 on not just the country charts, but also on Billboards all genre Top 200 chart. Whose album is this? (Luke Bryan)
- Country singers love their dogs. Chris Young just got a new dog named Porter. Brett Eldredge also has a dog. What’s his dog’s name? (Edgar)
- Kane Brown recently shared a video of him doing Karaoke to the song “The Way You Make Me Feel.” Who originally did that song? (Michael Jackson)
- Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli welcomed a daughter named Lillie on December 22nd. What group is Haywood a part of? (Lady Antebellum)
- It may be awhile before we get new music from this artist…because he’s joined his wife Hannah Lee Fowler on a mission trip to Honduras. Who is he? (Sam Hunt)