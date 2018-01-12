Filed Under:Brett Eldredge, Charts, Chris Young, daughter, Dave Haywood, dogs, edgar, Hanna Lee Fowler, Honduras, Kane Brown, Karaoke, Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Michael Jackson, mission trip, Sam Hunt, What Makes You Country
Rhonda from Joliet is hoping to head into the weekend with a victory over Roman in the College of Country Knowledge.

Was she successful or did she fail out this morning?

Wanna play?  Email Mornings@US99.com.

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. This singer’s “What Makes You Country” album debuted at #1 on not just the country charts, but also on Billboards all genre Top 200 chart.  Whose album is this? (Luke Bryan)
  2. Country singers love their dogs.  Chris Young just got a new dog named Porter.  Brett Eldredge also has a dog.  What’s his dog’s name? (Edgar)
  3. Kane Brown recently shared a video of him doing Karaoke to the song “The Way You Make Me Feel.”  Who originally did that song? (Michael Jackson)
  4. Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli welcomed a daughter named Lillie on December 22nd.  What group is Haywood a part of? (Lady Antebellum)
  5. It may be awhile before we get new music from this artist…because he’s joined his wife Hannah Lee Fowler on a mission trip to Honduras.  Who is he? (Sam Hunt)
