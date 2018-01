US*99 is giving you a chance at a four-night, all-inclusive concert vacation to Zac Brown Band Castaway with Southern Ground at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico, March 16th through 20th. You and a guest will see Zac Brown Band, plus, Jake Owen, Lanco, Drake White & The Big Fire and more!

Listen to US*99 from January 15th through January 20th for your chance to win tickets to see Zac Brown Band at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in August, and you’ll be qualified to head to Mexico!