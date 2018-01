(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Dan and Shay’s new song is called “Tequila” but it’s not necessarily about drinking.

It’s more about how tequila reminds them of an ex-firlfriend.

We all have those weird little things that remind us of our significant other.

In fact, one caller to Stylz and Roman this morning said that any picture of Adam Sandler or Colin Kaepernick instantly makes her think of her husband.

Check out the calls right here…