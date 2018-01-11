By Kimmie Caruba
Rumors tend to have a bad rap… but if the rumors are true about Scotty McCreery, we are THRILLED.

The star excited fans on Twitter when he revealed that we might be getting NEW music from him as soon as TOMORROW!!

Please let this rumor be true, please let this rumor be true…

