Sep 23, 2017; Franklin, TN, USA; Justin Timberlake performs at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

There are three types of people in this world: those who watch the Super Bowl for the game, those who watch it for the halftime show, and those who watch it for the late night talk show’s that follow.

And no matter if the team your rooting for wins or loses, you’re still a winner because Jimmy Fallon is delivering a STAR-STUDDED and epic post-game episode of the “Tonight Show” on Sunday, Feb. 4th!

Make sure you secure a comfy spot on the couch cause you’ll be there for awhile!

The episode of The Tonight Show will air live from the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis and will feature halftime performer Justin Timberlake and several This Is Us cast members.

Given their bromance — one that even wife Jessica Biel is slightly jealous of — it was a no-brainer that Fallon would land the halftime show performer for his show.

Will they sing? Dance? Rap? Pay a visit to Camp Winnipesaukee? There’s simply no telling with these two.

And while JT is a big score, Fallon has also secured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the whole Pearson clan — Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Justin Hartley (Kevin) — which will have you ugly-crying from laughter for a change.

And if you can’t get enough of the Big Three, NBC is airing a special episode of the hit family drama after the game to capitalize on even more eyeballs that are already tuned into the channel.