Carrie Underwood has released her highly anticipated new single “The Champion,” which features Ludacris.

The song was written for the Super Bowl, and Underwood tested it out on her husband and former professional hockey player Mike Fisher.

“My husband loved it,” Underwood told Variety. “He would listen to it before playoff games. He was like ‘I want everyone to hear it!’ and I had to tell him, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play it in the locker room. I’m sorry.’ But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track.”

“I am invincible, unbreakable,” Carrie sings on the hook. “Unstoppable, unshakeable, they knock me down, I get up again, I am the champion.” Luda spells out the word champion in his verse, listing the attributes it takes to become one “The C is for the courage I possess through the trauma,” he raps “H is for the hurt but it’s all for the honor.”

Check out the new sports anthem below.